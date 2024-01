Mist covers the ocean and beach.

It's cold in the house. Empty days

filled only by the needs of the dog

who stays on the bed as if she knows

the woman will never return. Not

yet trusting the man who let her go.

Robert Halleck lives in Del Mar, California. His work has appeared in The San Diego Poetry Annual, Hobart Review, and the St. Ann's Review. He is a member of San Diego's Not Dead Yet Poets.