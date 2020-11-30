The Theory of Non-Relativity

Photo by Jude Beck on Unsplash

The massless particle

which passes through vacuum

without encountering any resistance at all,

does not differ from the one

that does not pass at all

Loneliness is self-sufficient,

as they say and,

etc…

You’re the last dark matter

from another outgoing night

but why don’t you come with me, why

don’t you come in me

to see that there’s nothing

harder than

forgiveness

there’s nothing

harder

I will fall asleep now just to wake up

in your life—

We’ll not remember how we die,

just as we don’t remember our birth.

Peycho Kanev is the author of six poetry collections and three chapbooks. His poems have appeared in Rattle, Poetry Quarterly, The Evergreen Review, The Adirondack Review, and many other literary magazines. His latest chapbook, Under Half-Empty Heaven, was published in 2019 by Grey Book Press.