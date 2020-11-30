The Theory of Non-Relativity

“You’re the last dark matter from another outgoing night”
The massless particle
which passes through vacuum
without encountering any resistance at all,
does not differ from the one
that does not pass at all
Loneliness is self-sufficient,
as they say and,
etc…
You’re the last dark matter
from another outgoing night
but why don’t you come with me, why
don’t you come in me
to see that there’s nothing
harder than
forgiveness
there’s nothing
harder
I will fall asleep now just to wake up
in your life—
We’ll not remember how we die,
just as we don’t remember our birth.
Peycho Kanev is the author of six poetry collections and three chapbooks. His poems have appeared in Rattle, Poetry Quarterly, The Evergreen Review, The Adirondack Review, and many other literary magazines. His latest chapbook, Under Half-Empty Heaven, was published in 2019 by Grey Book Press.