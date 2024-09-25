And I Smiled Back

Photo by Richard Pan: Pexels.com

Tires thrown on the tin roof

for insurance; yellow siding below

cracked and faded.

The rusted truck sat on blocks

sinking into the earth, the fallen

red oak doing the same.

A suburban in the driveway

nursed a flat with a towel taped

to the window to shield from the draft.

A young girl throws a ball for a puppy,

then smiles and waves at me.

R.H. Booker grew up on a family ranch in the central part of the Lone Star state. He graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Biology and was commissioned in the United States Marine Corps, serving as an Infantry Officer. He spends time with his wife, K.R., living in their fifth-wheel trailer. He is happiest when hunting, fly-fishing, boating, playing guitar, reading, cooking, or writing.