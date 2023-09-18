Photo by Eric Torres: Pexels.com

You step into the room

and the air follows you

and the golden sun follows you

and hungry eyes follow you

and you smile

as if you didn't know

any man here

would pluck the apple for you.

But in the hallway

by the mirror

you study your face

for your next lines.

Perry L. Powell lives near Atlanta, Georgia in the United States. His work has appeared in Atavic Poetry, Cattails, Dead Snakes, eyedrum periodically, Frogpond, Haiku Presence, Prune Juice, Ribbons, The Camel Saloon, The Heron's Nest, The Innisfree Poetry Journal, The Lyric, vox poetica, Wolf Willow Journal and elsewhere.