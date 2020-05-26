I love Miss Hooker plenty and want to

marry her when I’m old enough, I’m too

young now, 10 to her 25 but some-

day I’ll be the right age even though she’ll

be older too, and by the same number

of years but I won’t mind, love’s got it all

over numbers, at least that’s what I pray

every night, and to me that’s religion

so after Sunday School this morning I

tried to make just that point to Miss Hooker,

I asked her to marry me when I was

old enough, am old enough, I mean, or

is that when I will be old enough or

do I mean the same thing but in three ways

so different, past, present, and future,

so different that all three mean the same,

kind of like God, Jesus, and the Holy

Ghost, that other Trinity, that is, or

maybe it really isn’t? Miss Hooker

said to me to ask her if she’s

single and if I’m still bent on her,

ask her again, that is, when the time comes

and only then will she answer me yes

or no or maybe. But I’ve got maybe

right now, I told her, which made her smile and

say Gale, you’re a cunning thing, which must be

good even if it isn’t so so I

must be a third of the way into her

heart, yes will get me married and as for

no, if it comes after yes then I’m safe.

If I tell you yes come then, Miss Hooker

added, we’ll only have a few years to-

gether before I pass away. I said

Yes ma’am, fine, but if you have a little

sister then she can take up where you left

off. Then she laughed and said that she admires

a man who knows exactly what he wants.

Yes ma’am, I answered—I’m the same damn way.

Gale Acuff has had hundreds of poems published in several countries and is the author of three books of poetry. He has taught university English in the US, China, and Palestine.