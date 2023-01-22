This is Your Poem, Rabbit

Photo by Sachin Barodia: Pexels.com

I remember asking you

was it a coyote

but I knew he would have taken you

I came closer

you couldn't run

I nudged you

there was no blood

your ears laid back

and I stroked that soft inner space

between my fingers.

I never thought

the wildness in you

would ever let me hold you

but there we sat a while

you in my lap

I felt the length of you

no breaks

and no leaping away in pain.

It was early spring

I remember a racing under your ribs

your chest rising in quick half breaths

the shed door swinging

in the March wind.

Did you get in there

find something

as I pondered

the rage of every argument

unresolved

stuff to kill still in the shed?

Your eyes opened

as if to see if I was still there

and mine closed

as if shutting out the world

could make it go away

or help you stay in it.

Carol Lee Saffioti-Hughes is a retired college professor emerita from the University of Wisconsin system and a former librarian who practiced in a log cabin in the north woods of Wisconsin. Poetry has been published in three countries and languages, with recent publications in Ekphrastic Review, Rosebud, Moss Piglet, Wallop Zine, Jimson Weed, among others. Her most recent chapbook, When Wilding Returns, is forthcoming from Cyberwit Press.