Pit Stops for Weary Hearts

Photo by outsidethccn dsgn: Pexels.com

Read to your daughter

from the book of counted kisses,

one poem for each pink-pebble toe,

soft lips on the knuckles

of clenched baby fists.

Lips pressed, closed tight

against raging fevers,

against tearstained cheeks,

against goldfish funerals.

Remember the early chapters

when kisses were new,

yourself against a chill mirror,

the clammy back of your hand,

the cotton give of a pillow.

The gifts of young love

surprising the back of your knee,

your nape below a chignon,

sizzling the nerves

in the palm of your hand

in the dark of the theater

on a Sunday afternoon.

Pages dog-eared with memory:

the kiss from your father,

a brusque bearded brush

against your unguarded temple,

the one on your unfettered hand

in your hospital bed.

The woman whose vowel-laden name

dances just out of memory’s reach,

skin glowing as she bussed

your blushing cheek

with French elegance,

a whisper of lips against down.

Colleen S. Harris is a three-time Pushcart Prize nominee whose books of poetry include God in My Throat: The Lilith Poems (Bellowing Ark, 2009), These Terrible Sacraments (Bellowing Ark, 2010; re-released by Doubleback Books, 2019), and The Kentucky Vein (Punkin House, 2011), and she co-edited Women Versed in Myth: Essays on Modern Women Poets (McFarland, 2016). Her poetry has appeared in Main Street Rag, Free Verse, Appalachian Heritage, Sow’s Ear Poetry Review, 66: The Journal of Sonnet Studies, and Tipton Poetry Journal, among others.