Ryōkan Teaches Me

"and if I spread my fingers the moon’s light would soften"
that if I open the window
and hold out my hand
it would feel moonlight
delicate and invisibly soft
and if I spread my fingers
the moon’s light would soften
even more as it gently falls
the rest of the way down
to the snow-covered earth
and simply whiten the snow
even more than it actually is
and be welcomed
almost as if it had never gone away
to look for a home away from home
Robert Harlow resides in upstate NY. He is the author of Places Near and Far (Louisiana Literature, 2018). His poems appear in Poetry Northwest, RHINO, Cottonwood, The Midwest Quarterly, and elsewhere. Or so he has been led to believe.