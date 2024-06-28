Ryōkan Teaches Me

Photo by Isandréa Carla: Pexels.com

that if I open the window

and hold out my hand

it would feel moonlight

delicate and invisibly soft

and if I spread my fingers

the moon’s light would soften

even more as it gently falls

the rest of the way down

to the snow-covered earth

and simply whiten the snow

even more than it actually is

and be welcomed

almost as if it had never gone away

to look for a home away from home

Robert Harlow resides in upstate NY. He is the author of Places Near and Far (Louisiana Literature, 2018). His poems appear in Poetry Northwest, RHINO, Cottonwood, The Midwest Quarterly, and elsewhere. Or so he has been led to believe.



