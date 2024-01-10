Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Poetry
Published on Jan 10, 2024DOI

Everything is Opposite

"how certain butterflies in Africa can poison a cat"

by elizabeth cohen
Published onJan 10, 2024
Everything is Opposite
·
 

Photo by Joseph M. Lacy: Pexels.com

how the desert breaks
into a sweat at night,

 how the silk of sand
is knotted with burrs

 how certain butterflies in Africa
can poison a cat

 how they say they found
“buckling” water on the moon

 edible gold flowers
white chocolate chips

 grape nuts
(which are neither grapes nor nuts)

 how, before his death, my father said he
was abducted in Bolivia for seeding revolt

 how yours, a scientist in Michigan, said he
could control weather by speaking in tongues

Elizabeth Cohen is a poet, mama and dog mama living in Albuquerque. Her work has been published in Patterson Review, River Styx, Yale Review and Kalliope, among other places. The author of two books of poetry and two chapbooks, she has an MFA from Columbia University. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
Published with