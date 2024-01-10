Everything is Opposite

"how certain butterflies in Africa can poison a cat"
how the desert breaks
into a sweat at night,
how the silk of sand
is knotted with burrs
how certain butterflies in Africa
can poison a cat
how they say they found
“buckling” water on the moon
edible gold flowers
white chocolate chips
grape nuts
(which are neither grapes nor nuts)
how, before his death, my father said he
was abducted in Bolivia for seeding revolt
how yours, a scientist in Michigan, said he
could control weather by speaking in tongues
Elizabeth Cohen is a poet, mama and dog mama living in Albuquerque. Her work has been published in Patterson Review, River Styx, Yale Review and Kalliope, among other places. The author of two books of poetry and two chapbooks, she has an MFA from Columbia University.