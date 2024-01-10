Everything is Opposite

Photo by Joseph M. Lacy: Pexels.com

how the desert breaks

into a sweat at night,

how the silk of sand

is knotted with burrs

how certain butterflies in Africa

can poison a cat

how they say they found

“buckling” water on the moon

edible gold flowers

white chocolate chips

grape nuts

(which are neither grapes nor nuts)

how, before his death, my father said he

was abducted in Bolivia for seeding revolt

how yours, a scientist in Michigan, said he

could control weather by speaking in tongues

Elizabeth Cohen is a poet, mama and dog mama living in Albuquerque. Her work has been published in Patterson Review, River Styx, Yale Review and Kalliope, among other places. The author of two books of poetry and two chapbooks, she has an MFA from Columbia University.