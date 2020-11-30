Photo by Trina Weaver.

the sky

an intractable blue

promises nothing but

a night of bitter cold

i’m not deceived

by the brilliance of fall

it’s nothing more than a trick of nature

all the warmth implicit

in those redgold leaves a lie

the smile of a serpent

cloaked in temporary beauty

about to strike

delivering the deadly kiss of winter

RC deWinter’s poetry is anthologized, notably in Uno: A Poetry Anthology (Verian Thomas, 2002), New York City Haiku (NY Times, 2017), Cowboys & Cocktails (Brick Street Poetry, April 2019), Nature In The Now(Tiny Seed Press, August 2019), in print in 2River, Adelaide Magazine, borrowed solace, Genre Urban Arts, Gravitas, In Parentheses, Night Picnic Journal, Prairie Schooner, Reality Break Press, Southword, and Variant Literature among many others and appears in numerous online literary journals.

Trina Weaver has been a working as a Solo RV Nomad for over three years. She enjoys experiencing life in different parts of the US with her two cats.