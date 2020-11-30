the sky
an intractable blue
promises nothing but
a night of bitter cold
i’m not deceived
by the brilliance of fall
it’s nothing more than a trick of nature
all the warmth implicit
in those redgold leaves a lie
the smile of a serpent
cloaked in temporary beauty
about to strike
delivering the deadly kiss of winter
RC deWinter’s poetry is anthologized, notably in Uno: A Poetry Anthology (Verian Thomas, 2002), New York City Haiku (NY Times, 2017), Cowboys & Cocktails (Brick Street Poetry, April 2019), Nature In The Now(Tiny Seed Press, August 2019), in print in 2River, Adelaide Magazine, borrowed solace, Genre Urban Arts, Gravitas, In Parentheses, Night Picnic Journal, Prairie Schooner, Reality Break Press, Southword, and Variant Literature among many others and appears in numerous online literary journals.
Trina Weaver has been a working as a Solo RV Nomad for over three years. She enjoys experiencing life in different parts of the US with her two cats.