Don’t Mess with Texas photo by Rachel Turney (a portion of the Escadaria Selaron in Rio de Janeiro)

Dr. Rachel Turney is an educator and teacher trainer. Her poems and prose are published (or are in press) in The Font Journal, Nap Lit, Ranger, Through Lines Magazine, Bare Back, Lobster Salad and Champagne, and Teach Write Journal. Her photography appears in By the Beach and Ink in Thirds Magazine. Instagram: @turneytalks