13 Ways of Looking at My Second Mother

after Wallace Stevens

(for Elisabeth Eisele Rohrer)

Lina whirls in the autumn winds.

Her father scolds, You would laugh

if bombs were falling on your head.

She knows Hitler offends God.

Why does laughter offend Him?

Some Saturday nights, while the family sleeps,

she sits astride her youngest brother’s bike,

and they ride to the next town where they dance

in triumphant, mutinous bliss.

She cuts off her hip-length braids

at hairdressing school, covers her head

with a blue wool cap, walks home

to her father’s broad hand

hard across her face.

Her mother pleads, Don’t do it,

don’t do it, but, twenty-one, she boards

the ship anyway, her mother’s words

circling closer and closer down the years.

To protect from icy gales, her mother sews

her a coat from a U.S. Army blanket.

The day before she leaves, a cousin brings

a hand-me-down, still-stylish, store-bought coat.

She hides the gladness piercing her.

In Philadelphia, a local hairdresser

notes her skill with scissors, offers

an apprenticeship, help with earning

her license. But the aunt who sponsors her

works as a maid, insists she do the same.

She marries, becomes a widow two weeks

before her daughter is born. Two years later,

she marries my widowed father, becomes

stepmother to his four little girls. With

patience, heart, tenacity, she becomes

our mother. Even mine.

A silver-blue Chevy II station wagon

packed with kids, baskets of apples,

paper funnels of roasted nuts.

The sky opens. Water circles,

rising past the door handles.

My mother sings to us.

The red velveteen skirt cascades

across my mother’s sewing machine.

Her treadle roars long past midnight.

Tomorrow, I think, I will be beautiful.

Which will I encounter?

The beauty of my mother’s inflections,

or her razored innuendos?

Her kinship in dreaming beyond home,

Or her bitterness for all that slipped her grasp?

The river is moving,

shadows crossing to and fro.

But my mother no longer flies.

Her life has been one long atonement.

For defying her pious, iron-willed father.

Leaving her mother behind.

For two sisters she could not save —

dead by their own hands.

Her riven, immigrant’s heart.