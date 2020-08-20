Login to discuss
"is not to be / the biggest or / toughest / man in the /prison"
is not to be
the biggest or
toughest
man in the
prison
but to be
the most affirming
in his beliefs;
the birdman
Robert Stroud
studying birds in
such a way
that no one would
ever want anything
to do with
him.
Ryan Quinn Flanagan is a Canadian-born author residing in Elliot Lake, Ontario, Canada with his wife and many mounds of snow. His work can be found both in print and online in such places as: Evergreen Review, The New York Quarterly, The Rye Whiskey Review, The Dope Fiend Daily, Red Fez, and The Oklahoma Review.