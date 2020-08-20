Skip to main content
Poetry
Published on Sep 20, 2020

The Idea

"is not to be / the biggest or / toughest / man in the /prison"

by Ryan Quinn Flanagan
Published onSep 20, 2020
is not to be
the biggest or
toughest
man in the
prison

but to be
the most affirming
in his beliefs;

the birdman
Robert Stroud
studying birds in
such a way
that no one would
ever want anything

to do with
him.

Ryan Quinn Flanagan is a Canadian-born author residing in Elliot Lake, Ontario, Canada with his wife and many mounds of snow.  His work can be found both in print and online in such places as: Evergreen Review, The New York Quarterly, The Rye Whiskey Review, The Dope Fiend Daily, Red Fez, and The Oklahoma Review.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
