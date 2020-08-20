Photo by Kevin Maillefer on Unsplash

is not to be

the biggest or

toughest

man in the

prison

but to be

the most affirming

in his beliefs;

the birdman

Robert Stroud

studying birds in

such a way

that no one would

ever want anything

to do with

him.

Ryan Quinn Flanagan is a Canadian-born author residing in Elliot Lake, Ontario, Canada with his wife and many mounds of snow. His work can be found both in print and online in such places as: Evergreen Review, The New York Quarterly, The Rye Whiskey Review, The Dope Fiend Daily, Red Fez, and The Oklahoma Review.