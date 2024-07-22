Photo by Marius Mann: Pexels.com

The blond tabby darts

across boiling asphalt, hustles

its haunches right at the end

before the curb & the white

Cadillac swallows it whole.

Could I have closed

my eyes, contributed some cosmic

nudge, sent

a jolt into its hustle just

a little more. Could I have bent

the rules of physics and ribbon

the road around

the car. In this suburban

jungle death lounges

as though appeased,

coils of metal, plastic, glass,

rubber steam-rolling

through hearts of overpasses —

astonishing lack

of injury, except to air,

the faded corners of afternoon,

cloud-banked ratios &

sun-gilded hours

tilting in the joists of time.

Molten bronze fills sky,

blue stretch of bay,

yellow stripes, and steaming

green marsh. Nowhere

to go

the bronze does not

find you.

Death snaps

out, like that,

another

thing gone.

I do

not want

that impossible blond cat

to go — broken

golden

dynamo

into ebony ground. I do not

want to go.

Joshua Bridgwater Hamilton holds an MFA from Texas State University. His poetry collections are Excavator (Gnashing Teeth Publishing), Rain Minnows (Gnashing Teeth Publishing), and Slow Wind (Finishing Line Press), and his poetry appears in such journals as Windward Review, Driftwood, Voices de la Luna, Tiny Seeds Journal, and Sybil Journal.