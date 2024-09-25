Jellyfish by Camellia Paul

Camellia Paul has a Masters in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, India with specialisation in Canadian literature and translation studies. She currently works as a Senior Instructional Designer in a multinational ed-tech and professional services company. Her poetry and art have appeared in books and magazines, as well as online journals like Livewire, The Fabulist, The Passionfruit Review, Setu, Troublemaker Firestarter, among others. She also has published photographs in The Telegraph, Kolkata, The City Key, and Setu. Apart from being passionate about art, owls, and gardening, Camellia loves reading, listening to music, and exploring cultures.