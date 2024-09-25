Recitation

Photo by Rachel Claire: Pexels.com

Mortal and unbaptized in open soil

wedded with leathered creosote, cactus wrens,

an abandoned microwave, grotty folding chairs,

and a wooden headboard half-buried in the sand,

I laid down beneath the sun, bright and mean

as a hungry skull, searing both the sky and my skin

into a mustard color wheel. I stayed. At first,

I found familiar things of hope like water, tomorrow,

and a Peregrine falcon’s ball-point eyes as butcherly

and as inky as a splaying universe. With time

and to the lilt of the drifting earth, I began to lose

count of pennies, cotton shirts, drinking straws,

postage stamps, days, highways, verbs, names,

and the intimate palpations of time. Sinking

into the boiling sand, a few more centimeters

every day, ready to emulsify in this hot place –

my mind unstirring from its shell and these barnacles

of self unbecoming. Yes, atoms uncorking

their own protons and protons uncorking their quarks

and quarks uncorking their strings until only vibration

remained. Only then was the outlook unfixed

of second-hand truths and as raw as unblessed wine. What

sweeter bliss, my friend, than our crisis of ambivalence?

Elizabeth S. Gunn serves as the Dean of the School of Arts, Sciences, and Business at Nevada State University. She writes poetry and fiction in Henderson, Nevada, where she lives with her wife and their three rescue pups in the endless Mojave Desert.