The Grammar of Eyes

I will not look
into your simple eyes anymore
because they spur
a score of simple, complex
and compound sentences
for which I must struggle
for the alchemy of phrases
into clauses and vice versa
to transform into the meaning
of those simple sentences
in the eyes of your heart
for which my chronic complexities
are too grammatical to be simple.
Sreekanth Kopuri Ph.D. is an Indian poet, current poetry editor for The AutoEthnographer Journal Florida, Alumni Writer in Residence, Athens, and a Professor of English from Machilipatnam, India. He recited his poetry at Oxford, John Hopkins, Heinrich Heine, Caen, and many universities. His poems appeared in Arkansan Review, Christian Century, Two-Thirds North, Expanded Field, and Chicago Memory House, to mention a few. His book, Poems of the Void, was the winner of the Golden Book of the Year 2022.