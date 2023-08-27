The Grammar of Eyes

Photo by Jonathan Borba: Pexels.com

I will not look

into your simple eyes anymore

because they spur

a score of simple, complex

and compound sentences

for which I must struggle

for the alchemy of phrases

into clauses and vice versa

to transform into the meaning

of those simple sentences

in the eyes of your heart

for which my chronic complexities

are too grammatical to be simple.

Sreekanth Kopuri Ph.D. is an Indian poet, current poetry editor for The AutoEthnographer Journal Florida, Alumni Writer in Residence, Athens, and a Professor of English from Machilipatnam, India. He recited his poetry at Oxford, John Hopkins, Heinrich Heine, Caen, and many universities. His poems appeared in Arkansan Review, Christian Century, Two-Thirds North, Expanded Field, and Chicago Memory House, to mention a few. His book, Poems of the Void, was the winner of the Golden Book of the Year 2022.