Photo by KoolShooters: Pexels.com

For a few hours, white snow

fell before nightfall; then rain

came and washed it all away.

The lone streetlight on this

dead end street, the one that

often makes the poems, makes

me think of Weldon Kees and

his porchlight coming on. My

neighbor, a miserable man who

never waves, whose name I will

never know, called the electric

company about the streetlight’s

stutter, about its blinking off

and on, from dusk to dawn.

They came and fixed it when I

was at work, when I wasn’t around.

And now, it’s just a well-lit beacon,

birthing brightness upon this street,

guiding lost souls, wet from rain,

towards something they call home.

Tohm Bakelas is a social worker in a psychiatric hospital. He was born in New Jersey, resides there, and will die there. His poems have been printed widely in journals, zines, and online publications all over the world. He is the author of twenty-four chapbooks and several collections of poetry, including Cleaning The Gutters of Hell (Zeitgeist PressPress, 2023). He is the editor of Between Shadows Press.