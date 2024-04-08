Skip to main content
Poetry
Published on May 08, 2024DOI

Tadarida

"We make black tendrils against a setting sun"

by Phil Nobile
Published onMay 08, 2024
Photo by Clément Falize: Unsplash.com

we begin at dusk
lying in wait 
while the world 
moves apace
oblivious to our
woes and whims
the night flight begins 
coordinated cluster into 
the abundant sky
despised & expectant 
driven to extinction
we make black tendrils 
against a setting sun 
wings thrashing perfect pink 
beauty in arrangement
throbbing impulse
movement in tandem
a wild yearning
for survival
we can't escape
these age-old habits
we crave damp 
caves to satisfy
nocturnal needs
some things come
natural in the dark

Phil Nobile is a writer, editor and musician. He lives with his partner and two dogs in Austin, Texas. 

