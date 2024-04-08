Photo by Clément Falize: Unsplash.com

we begin at dusk

lying in wait

while the world

moves apace

oblivious to our

woes and whims

the night flight begins

coordinated cluster into

the abundant sky

despised & expectant

driven to extinction

we make black tendrils

against a setting sun

wings thrashing perfect pink

beauty in arrangement

throbbing impulse

movement in tandem

a wild yearning

for survival

we can't escape

these age-old habits

we crave damp

caves to satisfy

nocturnal needs

some things come

natural in the dark

Phil Nobile is a writer, editor and musician. He lives with his partner and two dogs in Austin, Texas.



