we begin at dusk
lying in wait
while the world
moves apace
oblivious to our
woes and whims
the night flight begins
coordinated cluster into
the abundant sky
despised & expectant
driven to extinction
we make black tendrils
against a setting sun
wings thrashing perfect pink
beauty in arrangement
throbbing impulse
movement in tandem
a wild yearning
for survival
we can't escape
these age-old habits
we crave damp
caves to satisfy
nocturnal needs
some things come
natural in the dark
Phil Nobile is a writer, editor and musician. He lives with his partner and two dogs in Austin, Texas.