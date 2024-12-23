"Around the corner /wide sky for miles /the land, yellow-brown and hard"
The vibrancy in that small cafe
all of us concerned mostly
about breakfast.
Around the corner
wide sky for miles
the land, yellow-brown and hard
and being city folk from the suburbs
we were silenced.
We spotted the familiar from the road.
Coneflowers, wild sage,
cheatgrass.
Saw black-chinned hummingbirds,
and a skyline
of sandstone cliff shadows
huddled
as if in conversation, prayer,
or the something deeper
we were seeking.
At the Narrows water flowed
above our hips, our feet arched
over river rocks, uncertain
as rain clouds.
Later, we laid
side-by-side, backs against a boulder
lost in the spaces
between stars
that stared back,
raised questions,
understood
we
were too overcome
to reply.
J. A. Lagana’s poetry has appeared in Atlanta Review, Burningword Literary Journal, Cider Press Review, Heron Tree, Rattle, and elsewhere. She is the author of the poetry collection MAKE SPACE (Finishing Line Press, 2023) and a forthcoming chapbook EDGE of HIGHWAY. She was a finalist for the 2023 Julia Peterkin Literary Award in Poetry. An avid bird-watcher and knitter, she is a founder and former co-editor of River Heron Review and lives in a Bucks County, PA river town where she raised her family. Learn more at jlagana.com.