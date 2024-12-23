Photo by Robert Schrader: Pexels.com

The vibrancy in that small cafe

all of us concerned mostly

about breakfast.

Around the corner

wide sky for miles

the land, yellow-brown and hard

and being city folk from the suburbs

we were silenced.

We spotted the familiar from the road.

Coneflowers, wild sage,

cheatgrass.

Saw black-chinned hummingbirds,

and a skyline

of sandstone cliff shadows

huddled

as if in conversation, prayer,

or the something deeper

we were seeking.

At the Narrows water flowed

above our hips, our feet arched

over river rocks, uncertain

as rain clouds.

Later, we laid

side-by-side, backs against a boulder

lost in the spaces

between stars

that stared back,

raised questions,

understood

we

were too overcome

to reply.

J. A. Lagana’s poetry has appeared in Atlanta Review, Burningword Literary Journal, Cider Press Review, Heron Tree, Rattle, and elsewhere. She is the author of the poetry collection MAKE SPACE (Finishing Line Press, 2023) and a forthcoming chapbook EDGE of HIGHWAY. She was a finalist for the 2023 Julia Peterkin Literary Award in Poetry. An avid bird-watcher and knitter, she is a founder and former co-editor of River Heron Review and lives in a Bucks County, PA river town where she raised her family. Learn more at jlagana.com.



