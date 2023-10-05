Emergency Room Epiphany

morphine dazed
bone crushed bleeding
my femur sticks out of my flesh
a withered trunk
of a tree
will someday grow back
as a calcified lump
of broken
things. in the emergency room,
a nurse looks after every bit
of shattered glass lodged in
my face—under the fluorescent
bath of light
she digs my skin
plowing bits
and
pieces
of pain
Imma save your face, she says
I think I didn’t deserve this
—To live, that is
the nurse sings softly
to my ear. It’s a song
in the tongue of angels
I will never learn
Or forget
like half a death
Elidio La Torre Lagares holds an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Texas at El Paso. He is the author of Wonderful Wasteland and other natural disasters, published by the University of Kentucky Press in 2019 and shortlisted for the Juan Felipe Herrera Poetry Prize. His poetry collection Aguacerando earned him a shortlist nomination for the Paz Prize for Poetry 2022, an honor co-presented by the National Poetry Series and the Miami Book Fair. He is currently working on a new novel. Also, last year he published his novel Correr tras el viento (Chasing the Wind) with Editorial Verbum, Madrid.