Emergency Room Epiphany

Photo by Anna Shvets: Pexels.com

morphine dazed

bone crushed bleeding

my femur sticks out of my flesh

a withered trunk

of a tree

will someday grow back

as a calcified lump

of broken

things. in the emergency room,

a nurse looks after every bit

of shattered glass lodged in

my face—under the fluorescent

bath of light

she digs my skin

plowing bits

and

pieces

of pain

Imma save your face, she says

I think I didn’t deserve this

—To live, that is

the nurse sings softly

to my ear. It’s a song

in the tongue of angels

I will never learn

Or forget

like half a death

Elidio La Torre Lagares holds an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Texas at El Paso. He is the author of Wonderful Wasteland and other natural disasters, published by the University of Kentucky Press in 2019 and shortlisted for the Juan Felipe Herrera Poetry Prize. His poetry collection Aguacerando earned him a shortlist nomination for the Paz Prize for Poetry 2022, an honor co-presented by the National Poetry Series and the Miami Book Fair. He is currently working on a new novel. Also, last year he published his novel Correr tras el viento (Chasing the Wind) with Editorial Verbum, Madrid.