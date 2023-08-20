“Elinor” by Carolyn Schlam

Carolyn Schlam is a figurative painter, sculptor, glass artist and published author on art. In 2013, she was named one of the finalists in the Smithsonian Museum Portrait Competition and her work, "Frances at 103" was exhibited at the Museum, and subsequently acquired by the Smithsonian. Carolyn's two published books on art include The Creative Path: A View from the Studio on the Making of Art and The Joy of Art: How to Look at, Appreciate, and Talk About Art. Two additional books on art are currently with her literary agent for submission and Carolyn is collaborating with a filmmaker on a documentary film series based on "The Joy of Art." She resides and has her studio in southern California.