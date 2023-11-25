Photo by Rajesh Rajput: pexels.com

a lie’s melody stitches together

words

that died with hope,

when you could only hear the

tears staining your

surgical gown;

memories

of when you held me

in your arms, and not the

other way around;

oceans

of what ifs, of

coughed blood,

drowning;

fireflies in an open field

painting the stars with

ephemerality, drifting

through wrought-iron cemetery gates

as they light

the way to you.

Alan Zhong is a young writer currently residing in New Jersey. He is a two-time alumnus of the Kenyon Review Young Writers’ Workshop, and an alumnus of the Iowa Young Writers’ Studio. His work has been recognized by the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers.