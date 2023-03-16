Love Story of Pears

Photo by Marta Dzedyshko: Pexels.com

How many times I’ve passed them in the produce aisle

fearful their unblemished skin conceals

blandness, disappointment.

I walk away sure they are not as good as they appear.

For the first time in our marriage, fruit trees in the backyard,

one finally revealing its identity.

In summer my day could revolve around this tree.

Pears lie on the ground each morning, with precise gnaw marks,

sharp incisors from raccoon, rat, or possum. I’m amazed

every pear tastes sweet and juicy no matter how battered

with warts, tattoos, and scratches.

The worm hole is an entrance to a sugary abode.

Fat caterpillar curled in its bed of food,

the ultimate luxury. The pears unite us

over what to do with such nourishment.

Pears fall in their circle of plenitude,

dog chasing the ones we toss into the compost.

And us trying to keep up with the bounty.

Cathryn Shea's poetry collection is "Genealogy Lesson for the Laity" (Unsolicited Press); her chapbooks include "Backpack Full of Leaves" and "It's Raining Lullabies." A Best of the Net nominee, her poetry has appeared widely in journals and anthologies. See www.cathrynshea.com