The Canadian Goose

Photo by Ellie Burgin: Pexels.com

Hissing, honking, haughty bird,

taking its precious time crossing

the thoroughfare, above the law,

its garbanzo bean brain bestially

aware of its federal protection.

You know you are in its lair

when a minefield of black snake

firework shaped feces informs

your formerly halcyon hike

on the defiled shores of a lake.

Then, completely inconsiderate

of your cardiovascular stability,

its flock alights in a frenzied

splash, pocking the surface

with its anticlimactic complexion.

You prefer your view of this animal

above you, in V formation, hinting

of warmer climes, its barking

cacophony softened by the sky.

You refuse to be spellbound by its

versatility, its ruthless adaptation,

nor how goddamn cute its babies.

You will focus on how it should

be hunted and fed to the hungry,

stuffing pillows with its feathers,

pretending it does not trigger you

with an irrational childhood fear.

Matthew’s poetry was featured in The Best American Poetry 2007, and his chapbook, Silent Partner, won the 2013 Sow’s Ear Press Chapbook Award. He received an MFA in poetry from the University of Montana in 1999 and now works as an insurance consultant in Chicago.