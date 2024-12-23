From Scientist to Stroke Survivor : Life Redacted - an excerpt

Photo by cottonbro studio: Pexels.com

Part I: Overture

Her first experience was a penetrating itch.

This sensation was layered on top of blistering

pain shooting from her right head into her eye.

It was not the kind of feeling diminished by

vigorous scratching, as is the case following a

bug bite. Hers was a jaw-clenching urgency to

dig her nails deeply into the right side of her

scalp and face. She felt ignited, as if a vial of

lightning was injected intravenously. It was

all-consuming and unshakable, despite her

clawing. Agony raged through her. The 1-10

subjective scale that doctors instructed her to

rate pain stemming from her connective tissue

disease recalibrated itself. Nothing could

compete with this uproar.

That is, until the girl reckoned with her

totalizing unanchoring. Suddenly, she failed

to locate her entire right side. The once

watertight GPS system between her brain and

her body was breached. “Mom, is my right

side on the bed? Where is my right side? Can

you see it? Is it there?” Her interrogatories

gushed forth, the questions colliding into each

other breathlessly as her terror mounted. Her

throat constricted around syllables. Her body

plan felt remapped to an uncharted terrain

relative to before. This was the after—the

other side of wherever she had been, an

elsewhere perpendicular to everything that

framed her frameworks of time, space, herself

and truth—she would not, could not, ever

forget. It jolted her like a harrowing

nightmare, a plot twist crafted in a science

fiction workshop.

That is how traumatic cataclysms strike—in a slice of a second. The world you assumed was a fixture turns out to be a balloon puncturable by a sharp blade. Paradoxically, the nervous system absorbs loss almost as gradually as it heals from an onslaught— gruelingly and ploddingly.

The sliver of a blessing inherent in this type

of tragedy is the utter uncertainty, the absence

of medical prognosis as to what may unfold in

subsequent months and years. Sometimes, the

unknown is what rescues. She is disoriented

in her body. Everything the girl learned in

Harvard’s Evolutionary Biology lecture halls

capsized internally. She felt herself in a state

of decay, as if she was a radioactive isotope

leaking out of the lattice that held her

universe up. Just as quickly as we enter the

womb of the world, we can be pushed out,

evaporated out of our current mentality and

woken to hollow shells of ourselves.

She could not determine where her right side

ended, and the world began. Her sense of

boundary dissolved. Her spine morphed from

midline into a period, a hard stop, followed by

a landslide of empty space. Her sense of

center was catapulted to off-kilter. It still is.

She lived out of context, at a remove from

reference, inside the split-screen of her body.

Her now overwrought and confused nervous

system articulated a frightening fact. She

forgot the geography of her right side, the

drifting continents of ribs and limbs that were

once paradoxically, disconcertingly, and

lullingly welded to her torso. She could see it

out of the periphery of her left eye. But

feeling and seeing were so detached in her

now. She longed to feel her right limbs

against the gurney. She missed her once

impervious right outline and felt like a vessel

spilling out of herself, drop by drop, to the

right.

Fear overtook her, gripping her in a

chokehold, its sour taste festering on her

tongue. Her mother stood beside her bearing

witness, a mirror of dense horror. Despair

pooling in both of their eyes. Silence

enveloped them inside an igloo of

trauma. Their mutual passion for language

gave way to a stale quiet, an unfamiliar

medium for both. They stared into the

black abyss of immobilized space

endeavoring to divine something ineffable in

air.

Medical mishaps were part and parcel of what

it meant to live in the girl’s “before” body.

Since age eight, hypermobility endowed her

joints with too many degrees of freedom. She

was always a step away from a kneecap or an

arm dislocating. But the incidents she

overcame with physical therapy were

transitory. They did not etch themselves onto the pedestal of who she was and never

jeopardized her potential. Now, for the first

time, future and hope forsook her. An exotic

vernacular of subtext—the semiotics of

grimaces, winces, gasps and glazed eyes—

replaced vocabulary, too frictionless and blunt

to express her baleful umbrage, her

immanence in silence that left her mute. She

felt unexpectedly atomized, cleared out of

herself, by a tsunami.

She firmly shut and opened her eyelids while

whispering prayers to a Judaic God she

abandoned decades ago when her genetic

connective tissue disorder, Ehlers-Danlos

Syndrome (EDS), set in. In vain, she hoped

that she was still in a daze from a cocktail

of ketamine and propofol, that reality would

kick in and the bilateral symmetry of the body

she possessed prior to the doctor’s near-fatal

blunder would be restored. But there was no

exit. There was no backpedaling into the

person she was only three hours before.

The physician who performed the procedure

swiftly emerged by her bedside. He looked

too debonair in his bespoke suit and necktie,

as though he were ready for a party or a date

in the direct aftermath of what would be his

greatest medical malfeasance. Did he know?

Did she?

As he neared her, her inflection entered the

highest register it does when her panic surges.

“I can’t feel anything on my right side. I can’t

move my right side. What’s going on?” The

words tumbled out of her. She did not have

time for niceties. “Some of the local

anesthetic probably tracked down your right

side,” he answered curtly. His tone was

implacable. “You are fine and can go home,”

he advised as he ducked his head to look at an

incoming text message. Much like his advent,

he hurriedly departed the building, leaving

the baffled girl and her mother in nurses’

hands.

If you are wondering why she refers to herself in the third person, why this girl remains anonymous, it is because she no longer is— that person forever arrested in the ember, of Elly’s, of my before. She glares at old photos of herself with accosting disgust. She simultaneously recognizes herself and does not. Her past could have been lifted off novel pages. My past.

I muddle and contuse pronouns over and

again throughout this narrative, as I grapple

with the lack of distance between me and

myself. I write through and into an experience

so massive that I require techniques to

capture it. Poetry, in its permutations and

repetition, is the one steadfast technology I

leverage for this undertaking. I am not

concerned with making meaning but with

coming as close as possible to it. Therefore,

the source of this artwork is a hovering

presence; trauma’s scale is a forest, while my

ritual consists of drawing a single tree, a

branch even, in lines of words that have

proven to be essential lifelines.﻿ I glue myself

together by taking a step back﻿ from the ‘I,’

not to bypass it but to earn my right ultimately

to occupy it again.

She turned her back on her before, removing

the Harvard degree that feels like a

mockery from her wall. She fumes with ire at

the brutal contrast between these two

renditions of herself and wants to yell, to

punch something, anything. She feels the

sediment of this ghostly afterlife aggregating

over her fossilizing self. Where did that girl

participating in impassioned class discussions

go? Recollections flood her. She feels like she

is being waterboarded as trauma uncurls

itself, its weeping wound reopening anew.

But she will soon realize that forgetting is a

more devastating anguish, a clamping down

around the nebulous clouds of what

peters out of awareness.

No one warns you of the swift clip of tragedy,

how you can blink and the tectonic plates of

your universe rupture, swallowing you, dust

particles discreetly falling out of the known

world. She feels discombobulated and

claustrophobic in the body she now shares

with trauma. It feels too cramped for both of

them. Her thoughts amass a surreal heft, a

crushing gravity that threatens to break

something in the brain that once made

sense of everything. She has to set them

down. Regenerative medicine was previously

a wonder cure for her body, miraculously

healing torn tendons and unstable joints from

head to toe. Her succession of past successes

with these interventions with the same doctor

mollified any qualms about what should have

been routine cervical injections, lending them

the ease of stitches, or even of band-aid,

removal.

We naturally other the infirmity we see in the world. We glance over and around wheelchair-bound individuals, aliments of the elderly, the blind reliant on walking sticks, limbs casted and dependent on crutches and stroke survivors wearing distorted masks. A multitude of mental and physical disabilities are not even appraised by eyes curtly scanning, by minds concretizing a single thought into a myopic impression, because—like my connective tissue disease minus my stroke—these invisible impairments bluster below skin and, therefore, are undermined, undervalued and misapprehended. They are plagues, we convince ourselves, that cannot intercede in the zip code of our being, certainly outside the paved paradise of age 27. But no one is immune to inevitability; it can besiege anyone at any moment, irrespective of age. We are all closer than we can countenance losing our ways and our bodies.

At 27, verging towards a doctorate at Harvard, Elly Katz went for a mundane procedure to stabilize her neck. Somehow, she survived what doctors surmised was unsurvivable: a brainstem stroke secondary to a physician's needle misplacement. In the wake of the tragedy, she discovered the power of dictation and the bounty of metaphor. Her work has been published or is forthcoming in the Stardust Review, the Sacramento Literary Review, the Amsterdam Review, and many others. Her first collection of creative nonfiction, From Scientist to Stroke Survivor: Life Redacted is forthcoming from Lived Places Publishing in Disability Studies (2025). Her first collection of poetry, Instructions for Selling-Off Grief, is forthcoming from Kelsay Books (2025).