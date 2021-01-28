EMILY AS FIVE PAGES OF TEXT IN ONE LOOK

Photo by Pavel Brodsky on Unsplash

Lake Champlain scuttled away

behind me when I told Emily

our escape velocity wasn’t enough

to leave Ohio behind forever.

If I had been a storm I would

have given my winds to her eyes.

If I had the necessary understanding

of weather patterns I would have

just followed her into the water.

Darren C. Demaree’s poems have appeared or are scheduled to appear in numerous journals, including Hotel Amerika, Diode, North American Review, New Letters, Diagram, and Colorado Review. He has published thirteen collections of poetry, most recently So Clearly Beautiful (Adelaide Books, 2019). He lives in Columbus, Ohio with his wife and children.