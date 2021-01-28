Skip to main content
Poetry
Published on Feb 28, 2021DOI

EMILY AS FIVE PAGES OF TEXT IN ONE LOOK

"our escape velocity wasn’t enough / to leave Ohio behind forever."

by Darren C. Demaree
Lake Champlain scuttled away
behind me when I told Emily
our escape velocity wasn’t enough

to leave Ohio behind forever.
If I had been a storm I would
have given my winds to her eyes.

If I had the necessary understanding
of weather patterns I would have
just followed her into the water.

Darren C. Demaree’s poems have appeared or are scheduled to appear in numerous journals, including Hotel Amerika, Diode, North American Review, New Letters, Diagram, and Colorado Review. He has published thirteen collections of poetry, most recently So Clearly Beautiful (Adelaide Books, 2019). He lives in Columbus, Ohio with his wife and children.

