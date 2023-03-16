Cure Redux

Photo by Anna Shvets: Pexels.com

High in the rafters of Earth,

a ventriloquized voice beckons

our species from the first eutherian mammal

to the Anthropocene, our hapless current epoch.

Régimes whisper to extinctions.

My mammalian body is dutiful

at its mammogram.

I am moved to tears again.

The groove in my left breast

“tissue sparing.” They said, “clean margins.”

What is more powerful than all

social media in its fervent

echo chamber of denials?

Who among us does not crave a cure? A miracle

like Spring’s first crocus luring bees from their hives.

The science deniers reject inconvenient facts

then demand the latest chemo when they’re sick.

Cathryn Shea's poetry collection is "Genealogy Lesson for the Laity" (Unsolicited Press); her chapbooks include "Backpack Full of Leaves" and "It's Raining Lullabies." A Best of the Net nominee, her poetry has appeared widely in journals and anthologies. See www.cathrynshea.com