End of The Year Junior High Classroom Address by The Teacher’s Assistant

Photo by Callum Skelton: Unsplash.com

Much easier to just be honest, tell the truth and why not;

the worst that can happen is someone gets mad—

Really, what then?

They get mad, so what!

In the history of this country,

in particular, and the world more generally

compared to the number of times someone has gotten upset

emotional, angry, etc.

the number of instances another person has gotten seriously

(or not so seriously for that matter ) injured

much less killed

as a direct result of said party

becoming completely unhinged, emotional—

irate to the point that self-indulgent histrionics veer off into real violence

visited on another person

is infinitesimal, moreover consider:

The vast majority of times

a person or people have suffered death or grave injury

as a result of someone else’s anger, outrage, disappointment

whatever, the reason wasn’t personal

rather abstract, universal, principled in its way—

Think improvised explosive devices

left in the middle of empty ghost-like streets

or at the side of a dusty, lonely stretch of road,

hand grenades lobbed into crowded cafes.

The trench warfare of yore:

Men in gas masks

Crimped nozzles dangling slack from stylized snouts

Bayonets on rifle tips

as they clamber up the sides of muddy trenches and charge,

poisonous gas billowing around them.

Or take mass murderers.

Most of the time murder for them is a necessity

forced upon by circumstance

careening out of control,

imposed from without—

or maybe just some guy

plowing a delivery truck into a crowd of pedestrians

because he can’t take it anymore,

then getting out and finishing off as many of the injured as he can

with a carving knife he’s been carrying around for weeks,

not quite realizing why.

When passionate anger personified takes you

it won’t be someone you know,

or, let’s face it, for reasons you will be aware of—

even comprehend a little bit

before it’s too late,

so, just relax and when asked,

tell the truth,

not to say there won’t be some hurt feelings, broken trust, tears,

smashed crockery, holes busted here and there in drywall,

dents and pings in the polished stainless steel refrigerator door,

so it looks like someone unloaded a box of birdshot shells at it

while their spouse or whoever cowered behind—

but it was actually canned goods

squirreled away in the pantry for the long winter

hurled across the kitchen,

shattered panes in windows, torn upholstery, shredded dress shirts

in the bottom of the closet, still

the worst you imagine

if having (like me) grown up in a violent and abusive family

that left you at the tender age of eleven

gazing at your parents and siblings

1000 yards away

and arranged as series of points on a hexagon

your already abstracted imagination imposed on the oval dinner table,

Post-traumatic in primary school,

Flashbacks, migraines, fugue-states

Intrusive memories, violent fantasies—

the worst you imagine

in all the worst-case scenarios

never happens

So, the next time someone asks, my little charges,

parent, teacher, vice principal, whoever

asks did you study, do your homework, hit Takeshi, steal Amy’s eraser,

just take a deep breath and tell them

what they want to know.

This isn’t a license to tell the truth

just because it suits you however; remember

there’s a difference between being honest and telling the truth.

Mark Parsons' poems have been recently published or are forthcoming in Ex Pat Press, Dreich, Cape Rock, and I-70 Review. He lives in Tokyo, Japan.

