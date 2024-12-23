Interstellar

Photo by Jordan Benton: Pexels.com

After seemingly going missing in 1993, in 2016 Richard Hoagland’s

wife and children discovered he left willingly and had been

living for the past two decades in another state with another family.

In the mornings, the looking glass bore its own image

like a child.

From sounds that had been made before

came sounds that had never been.

From the water came a woman

who walked through the noise like a wall.

A life, one life, funneled through a second life

like a chord,

the decision to declare dead suspended in the air.

Meditative in its logic,

the way love can slip out of itself like a door.

For two decades,

there was no one on the other end –

just time passing for one person

while the other relived the same day

reflected back on itself

like a twin.

Meggie Royer (she/her) is a Midwestern writer and the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Persephone’s Daughters, a journal for abuse survivors. She has won numerous awards and has been nominated several times for the Pushcart Prize. She thinks there is nothing better in this world than a finished poem. Her work can be found at https://meggieroyer.com.