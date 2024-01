Photo by Verina: Pexels.com

O Fur-Noodles,

Saucy bacchanalian spaghetti

Sautéing in a box,

Bouncing on black beans—



You’re à la carte strands

Twirling altogether,

Sizzling, zesty,

Bold,



Your flavor loved

by all.

Tyson Wilson is a junior at Auburn University—Montgomery studying English and creative writing. He works on campus as a peer tutor and is also a co-editor of the school’s student literary magazine, Filibuster.