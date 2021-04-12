Boiling pasta
and collecting
scattered
toys
I look up to see your face:
shock of familiar arguments
reconciliations
before a long trip
steel gray rollaboard
packed awry
toiletries
of motion
coils
of expansion
padding
the works with thick
cartilage.
Sharp angles and shadows
of our first aggressive courtships
have broadened
softened –
a comprehension including
weaknesses
failures
and preserves of love.
Only when I look away,
walk into the master bathroom
and shut the door
does the last part
hit me
as I stare at the mess of product
intermingling around the washbowl:
Aquafresh,
Old Spice
Lancôme
beard trimmer
curling iron
tweezers
maintenance
compassion
nurture.
Joshua Bridgwater Hamilton is a Louisville, KY native who migrated to Corpus Christi with his family, where he teaches Spanish. Between Kentucky and Texas, he has traveled and lived in several places, including Spain, Appalachia, Panamá, Peru, the Philippines, and the Colorado River. He has two chapbooks: Rain Minnows (Gnashing Teeth Publishing), and Slow Wind (Finishing Line Press), and his poetry appears in such journals as Windward Review, Driftwood, Voices de la Luna, Tiny Seeds Journal, and Sybil Journal.