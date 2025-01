“Appalachian Solstice” photography by Darlene O’Dell

Darlene O'Dell is a writer and photographer from Asheville, NC. She is the author of The Story of the Philadelphia Eleven, Sites of Southern Memory, and the chapbook Raised in the World of Everyday Poets. She is also a poet in Japanese-forms, having published in Modern Haiku, Contemporary Haibun, Wales Haiku Journal, and others.