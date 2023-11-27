an archaeology of calm

loss is simple in theory.
bear in mind,
my observations
are the outcomes of
unaided impulse & curiosity.
as a preview,
people will always ask
to see pictures…
we like painted versions best.
these images:
a foyer,
a window,
a study
at dusk.
loss creates urgency
like burins cutting lines
to hold heartache.
somehow we need
a quiet moment;
like seamless yellow
buttercups
that wander
without purpose
up the path.
Law Alsobrook is an Associate Professor in Graphic Design at Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUQ). He has work published or forthcoming in DIAGRAM, The Volta, Bombay Gin Literary Journal, Unlost Journal, Typehouse Literary Magazine, and elsewhere. He is Co-Editor and Art Director for Diode Poetry Journal & Diode Editions.