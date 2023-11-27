an archaeology of calm

Photo by Min An: Pexels.com

loss is simple in theory.



bear in mind,

my observations

are the outcomes of

unaided impulse & curiosity.

as a preview,

people will always ask

to see pictures…

we like painted versions best.

these images:

a foyer,

a window,

a study

at dusk.

loss creates urgency

like burins cutting lines

to hold heartache.

somehow we need

a quiet moment;

like seamless yellow

buttercups

that wander

without purpose

up the path.

Law Alsobrook is an Associate Professor in Graphic Design at Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUQ). He has work published or forthcoming in DIAGRAM, The Volta, Bombay Gin Literary Journal, Unlost Journal, Typehouse Literary Magazine, and elsewhere. He is Co-Editor and Art Director for Diode Poetry Journal & Diode Editions.