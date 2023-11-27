Skip to main content
Poetry
Published on Dec 27, 2023

an archaeology of calm

"loss creates urgency"

by Law Alsobrook
Photo by Min An: Pexels.com

loss is simple in theory.

bear in mind,
my observations
are the outcomes of
unaided impulse & curiosity.

as a preview,
people will always ask
to see pictures… 

we like painted versions best.

these images:

            a foyer,
            a window,
            a study
            at dusk.

loss creates urgency
like burins cutting lines
to hold heartache. 

somehow we need
a quiet moment;
like seamless yellow

buttercups
that wander
without purpose
up the path.

Law Alsobrook is an Associate Professor in Graphic Design at Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUQ). He has work published or forthcoming in DIAGRAM, The Volta, Bombay Gin Literary Journal, Unlost Journal, Typehouse Literary Magazine, and elsewhere. He is Co-Editor and Art Director for Diode Poetry Journal & Diode Editions. 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
