Photo by Jesús Esteban San José: Pexels.com

I hear him howling

all through the night

why does he howl?

is he hungry?

does he find himself

alone

finally too tired to search

for food?

are these nights too frozen

even for him?

January has two faces

the dark-haired boy

with piercing eyes

I am my rebel son

the bearded man

with silver strands

whose eyes still shine

sometimes

I am my venerable father

two heads crown

each one of us

the young give birth

to the old who toy

with their past

as children may play

with their future

today is the eighth day

of creation

a day to begin

to end and end

to begin

as I look up

with both eyes

squeezed shut

and howl

Jacob Friesenhahn teaches Religious Studies and Philosophy at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio. His first book of poems is forthcoming from Kelsay Books.