Photo by Priscilla du Preez: Unsplash.com

I don’t do eloquent;

I do raw and real

Straight to the point

no unnecessary pontification

because what is the point

of speaking only to be misunderstood

I don’t do riddles;

I do reasons and requests

When I talk I want to communicate,

not complicate or confuse

I am an open book

straight to the point

rip the band-aid off

healing only comes when we are opened and exposed to air

Candor though

is both curse and conviction

Sometimes eloquence is needed

but those who matter, don’t mind

those who mind, don’t matter

but then again, sometimes they do

Honey drips from my tongue

apologies and assuages

How do I make my words both blunt & beautiful?

Alexandra Rehkemper is a writer and poet living in Denver, CO. She currently writes long term care articles for the Anne Arundel County of Aging. She also has self-published a book of poetry called Sometimes Circles Aren't Linear. When not writing you can find her hiking with her dog Mia.