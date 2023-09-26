I don’t do eloquent;
I do raw and real
Straight to the point
no unnecessary pontification
because what is the point
of speaking only to be misunderstood
I don’t do riddles;
I do reasons and requests
When I talk I want to communicate,
not complicate or confuse
I am an open book
straight to the point
rip the band-aid off
healing only comes when we are opened and exposed to air
Candor though
is both curse and conviction
Sometimes eloquence is needed
but those who matter, don’t mind
those who mind, don’t matter
but then again, sometimes they do
Honey drips from my tongue
apologies and assuages
How do I make my words both blunt & beautiful?
Alexandra Rehkemper is a writer and poet living in Denver, CO. She currently writes long term care articles for the Anne Arundel County of Aging. She also has self-published a book of poetry called Sometimes Circles Aren't Linear. When not writing you can find her hiking with her dog Mia.