White With a Little Shade

“National Shrine of Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos, New Orleans,” Photograph, William O. Pate II.

She was a white girl, to be precise,

with black hair, who never said anything,

but walked ahead of me in the fog —

this girl like me — who was taken from my reflection —

a face so bright it shone like the moon.

There was a warm place then, with no words.

We lived there together.

Duh — duh— duh — DAY

Duh — duh— duh — DAY — DAY — DAY

Duh — duh— duh — DAY

Duh — duh— duh — DAY — DAY — DAY

That was my soul too — a spicy Creole jazz

that can be eaten with a spoon —

a light not seen since August

that permeated the locks of my curly hair.

She featured herself in this light,

resplendent in the crushed glow of velvet.

She knew how to transform the streets

we walked down to a letter sounding

in the night.

I enjoyed her world and mine together,

her voice as dark as molasses

I dipped my tongue into.

Joel Fry lives in Athens, Alabama. His poetry can be read online at Eclectica, Gravel, Ghost Town, The Avatar Review and on his blog, Susurrus Waking.