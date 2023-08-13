Photo by Mitchell Luo: Pexels.com

our neighbor strives to manage sunlight

on a square where grass won’t grow

My lawn is perfect except for those

damn trees

he groused to my husband and me

while out surveying his property

a hand placed on each hip

a man of the manor

soon after I watch

from an upstairs window

of a sparse space we still call

Lindsey’s room though

she moved out years ago

here to bear witness to his next

tree cutting

this time it’s the maple

with limbs strong and supple

her red lobed leaves

like a prima ballerina

who commands reverence

workers step into harnesses

the arborist nods

a tree cutter climbs up

two on the ground clutch ropes

falling timbers vibrate

ricochet through

the quiet Cul de Sac

I, breathe, bow

close my eyes

the closest I can come to a prayer

Jennifer B. Kahnweiler is a non-fiction author of five books and a poet based in Atlanta, GA. A favorite aunt gifted her with a book of Edna St. Vincent Millay’s work and she was hooked. She started writing poems during the pandemic and received the annual Natasha Trethewey poetry prize from the Atlanta Writers Club. Her poems have appeared in the Avalon Literary Review and MacQueen's Quinterly.