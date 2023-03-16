When Wind Turbine Blades Expire

Photo by Angelica Reyn: Pexels.com

On the road over Altamont Pass

wind turbines stir by the incessant

gusts that whip through the sere grass.

The white towers form uniform rows

like the identical white headstones

where two million are interred.

When wind turbines die, their bones go

to landfill’s dry catacombs. No memorial,

no eulogy for making clean energy.

Their fiberglass will never decompose

and can’t be recycled.

The blades will be buried in common pits

until a startup invents a way

to chew them up into pellets or press them

for an afterlife as fiber boards.

Stacks of T. rex-sized limbs,

the remains of our good intentions.

Cathryn Shea's poetry collection is Genealogy Lesson for the Laity (Unsolicited Press). Her chapbooks include Backpack Full of Leaves and It's Raining Lullabies. A Best of the Net nominee, her poetry has appeared widely in journals and anthologies. See www.cathrynshea.com.