Bob's Music

Photo by Caleb Oquendo: Pexels.com

Bob asks most people to call him Robert.

“Bob is gone,” he said to his mother,

“he doesn’t exist anymore,”

but Jane insists on calling her son Bob,

and so I do, too, we’re together so much.

Before he started hearing voices,

before his illness,

in his mid-teens,

Bob attended a school

for the musically gifted.

The clarinet and classical guitar

were his principal instruments.

He still loves Rock-and-Roll.

He has a shiny old red acoustic guitar

with deep, mellow voicing

our music instructor envies.

I got Bob a fake license plate

with the album cover of Abbey Road

painted on it for his seventy-first birthday.

Before COVID, we took weekly guitar lessons.

I learned to play, too.

The teacher, Bob, and I

created an ensemble tempo.

Otherwise, Bob tended to tumble

headlong forward,

ending mid-song, confused.

But after hearing Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice

It’s Alright,” in my car, he played it

without sheet music the whole way through

perfectly, singing out, he knew the lyrics,

remembered the chord progressions.

When COVID put a halt to our lessons,

Bob told me once, “it hurts, not to play,”

as if he were describing being jabbed

in the side with scissors.

We haven’t played guitar for three years.

I’m not good enough, Bob won’t play

with me alone,

he can’t carry the both of us.

Still, Bob seems finally in a good space.

He doesn’t swat voices away,

he smiles and laughs more,

he likes being around others.

He listens to his Rock-and-Roll,

on headphones,

and downstairs in the common room, in person.

He gets up and leaves a concert

if he thinks it’s not of any count.

He won’t stand on appearances.

The last Christmas of our lessons,

Bob performed in a recital.

Hundreds of people came

to hear a large ukulele ensemble

(the players were all such sourpusses!),

guitarists galore, a few serious violinists,

and a bit of free fiddling.

Bob was courageous.

He stood in front of God and everybody

and played “Blowing in the Wind”

solo. He played it by heart,

perfectly, straight through to the end:

“How many miles must a man walk down

before he can know he’s a man?”

I recorded it all for his mother Jane.

As Bob finished, the woman sitting next to me

clapped so hard that the table I was using

to steady my filming arm

jerked up, rolled sideways, slammed down.

You’d think there had been an earthquake!

I can hear and see it all when I touch playback.

My table neighbor didn’t know Bob

from Adam—the original person. She wept

at what he, playing, kept. Man, it’s in the wind—

and it’s blowing in the wind.

Greg Miller, a professor emeritus of English at Millsaps College, currently lives in New York's Hudson Valley. Now and Then Here and Now: New and Selected Poems is his most recent book of poetry (Sheep Meadow Press, 2022).