. . . perhaps a Paris

very much like Paris or not quite Paris.

--Herbert Morris. “Sophia and Marcello on a Bench”

Perhaps Paris isn’t Paris at all, if it ever was.

Just a twisted vine flowing up blue shutters.

Before you arrive, it is no longer there

which makes it convenient to invent.

Like anything that can be something else--

location, landscape, tonal shades, buildings,

and the river, ah, the river, splitting right from left.

How convenient for landmarks residing

on one side or the other, Ile de la Citė

in the middle, Notre Dame where it has always been,

so you can point the way from wherever you are

and almost always be correct. And that’s the point,

isn’t it? To be right rather than wrong

so you won’t have to apologize because Paris

didn’t work out like it should have with her,

very much or not quite like you promised

until something so very Parisian made its own plans,

the ones that included walking away. The bench

on one bank or the other won’t be confused

when the story that should have begun in Paris

comes to a conclusion, very much like Paris,

where it begins to be something other than itself.

Like any story you don’t want to end.

But it has to. The one you can’t put down until it does.

At least it happened in Paris, or somewhere

very much like it, but really, she knew even before

it started, it was going to be something not quite.

Robert Harlow resides in upstate NY. He is the author of Places Near and Far (Louisiana Literature, 2018). His poems appear in Poetry Northwest, RHINO, Cottonwood, The Midwest Quarterly, and elsewhere. Or so he has been led to believe.