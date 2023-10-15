Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Poetry
Published on Nov 15, 2023DOI

Ice Chips

"Today, you're the one frightened"

by Madeleine French
Published onNov 15, 2023
Ice Chips

Photo by cottonbro studio: Pexels.com

Do you remember I read to you those cloudy afternoons? You sat in
their big bed like a doll, dark eyelashes brushing flushed cheeks.

That mad artist, Pneumonia had painted dark circles under
your eyes, and played a merciless, barking cough that

terrified me (an article in one of Dad’s journals said coughing
could break someone’s ribs). Today, you’re the one frightened—

and I can’t make it better. Back then, ice chips soothed your throat.
Now, your name burns my screen as my careful words freeze in space,

find a satellite, then fall through your phone. If I keep talking, maybe
they’ll give you a moment of sweet relief, melting on the way down.

Madeleine French lives in Florida and Virginia with her husband. You may find her in front of a sewing machine, behind a copy of Persuasion, or occasionally on Twitter, @maddiethinks. Her work appears or is forthcoming in Roi Fainéant Press, Dust Poetry Magazine, West Trade Review, Schuylkill Valley Journal, The Madrigal, Remington Review, Door Is A Jar, The Westchester Review, and elsewhere.

 

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
Published with