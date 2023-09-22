Five Haiku

Login to discuss
Wonderland
a wild rabbit disappears
through a hedgerow
clouds part
thencollide
continental drift
blue peaks
the irresistible urge
to jump
cubicles
a devil's ivy
searches searches s e a r c h e s
day moon
the rice casts
no shadow
Joshua St. Claire is an accountant who works as a financial executive for a large non-profit rural Pennsylvania, USA. His poetry has been published or is forthcoming in Lana Turner, Modern Haiku, Burningword Literary Journal, Delmarva Review, and Ligeia Magazine, among others. He is Pushcart Prize, Rhysling Award and Best of the Net nominee. His work has appeared in the Dwarf Stars Anthology and he is the winner of the Gerald Brady Memorial Senryu Award.