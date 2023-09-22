Skip to main content
Five Haiku

"the rice casts no shadow"

by Joshua St. Claire
Photo by Petr Ganaj: Pexels.com

Wonderland
a wild rabbit disappears
through a hedgerow

clouds part
thencollide
continental drift

blue peaks
the irresistible urge
to jump

Photo by Wendy Wei: Pexels.com

cubicles
a devil's ivy
searches        searches          s   e   a   r   c   h   e   s

day moon
the rice casts
no shadow

Joshua St. Claire is an accountant who works as a financial executive for a large non-profit rural Pennsylvania, USA. His poetry has been published or is forthcoming in Lana Turner, Modern Haiku, Burningword Literary Journal, Delmarva Review, and Ligeia Magazine, among others. He is Pushcart Prize, Rhysling Award and Best of the Net nominee. His work has appeared in the Dwarf Stars Anthology and he is the winner of the Gerald Brady Memorial Senryu Award.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
