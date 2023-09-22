Five Haiku

Photo by Petr Ganaj: Pexels.com

Wonderland

a wild rabbit disappears

through a hedgerow

clouds part

thencollide

continental drift

blue peaks

the irresistible urge

to jump

Photo by Wendy Wei: Pexels.com

cubicles

a devil's ivy

searches searches s e a r c h e s

day moon

the rice casts

no shadow

Joshua St. Claire is an accountant who works as a financial executive for a large non-profit rural Pennsylvania, USA. His poetry has been published or is forthcoming in Lana Turner, Modern Haiku, Burningword Literary Journal, Delmarva Review, and Ligeia Magazine, among others. He is Pushcart Prize, Rhysling Award and Best of the Net nominee. His work has appeared in the Dwarf Stars Anthology and he is the winner of the Gerald Brady Memorial Senryu Award.