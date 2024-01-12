At Home in a Glass Spacecraft

Photo by 26pigeons: Unsplash.com

Nights the place would glow

white like a glass spacecraft

with every interior light

turned on while landing

in the Mohave at midnight.

And she was there

in pink uniform, pen and pad

in front pocket, pot of coffee

in hand, and interest in her eyes.

An all-night diner isn’t home

not the type of home most understand

but a feeling of escaping

into a non-reality of being

someone of interest and of value.

She would ask more? Then pour.

I would nod and sip. Brown

and blue would meet

above the counter while the blues

blasted from the corner. Some rich

guy who could afford a quarter

to feed the jukebox. Refills free

for me. I came back every night

until she graduated college with her

art degree and I graduated to a drink

stronger than black coffee.

W. Barrett Munn is a poet who lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma. His poems have been published in The Awakenings Review, San Antonio Review, Sequoia Speaks, Book of Matches, Kairos Literary Review, and many others. He is a graduate of The Institute of Children’s Literature.