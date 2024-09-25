Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Art
Published on Sep 22, 2024DOI

The Devil Went Down to Georgia at ASDA

Art

by Ali J Prince
Published onSep 22, 2024
The Devil Went Down to Georgia at ASDA

“The Devil Went Down to Georgia at ASDA” by Ali Prince

Ali is a writer, artist and performer from south-east London. She incorporates her synesthetic experiences into her art and music composition process using the colors she sees in response to sounds to guide the harmonies, melodies, and colours. This unique way of creating and music results in pieces that are not only sonically rich but also visually stimulating. In addition to her writing and music, Ali is also a visual artist. Her synesthesia allows her to translate music into vibrant and expressive paintings. By visually representing the colors she sees in response to different pieces of music, Ali creates stunning artworks that provide a multi-sensory experience for the viewer.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
2017–2024. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
2017–2024. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
Published with