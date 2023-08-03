Photo by Pixabay: Pexels.com

There’s no such thing

as a controlled burn.

When tinder of dried grasses

sacrifice themselves to taunting,

tactile flame

and hell advances,

rolling, vampiric combustion

after delicacy of first blood.

Destruction served up with a golden patina of nature

caveman ancestors and horses would scurry away,

this gift of warmth taken too far.

The renewal flicker that returns the elements to ashen form, dust-to-dust

reminding that the strongest, oldest oak

is simply water, fuel, and chemicals.

There’s a beauty to the pyrotechnic choreography

annihilation of the woody masses.

Here I stand, rooted, once hopeful

once a sapling self, dreaming of

becoming something towering.

To challenge whales in grandeur—

the largest living organism.

But as the orange-tinged lightning

creeps across my lawn, and up onto my bark-ed skin

I know for sure

there’s no such thing

as a controlled burn

Derek R. Smith (he/him) is a public health professional, Anishinaabe two-spirit, uncle, partner, sibling, friend, who finds it hard to not write poetry. He has recent publications in Great Lakes Review, ¡Pa’lante!, euphony, and Ignatian Literary Magazine. There is no space for distance here, in poetry, and isn’t that a beautiful thing?