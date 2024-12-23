Another Gratitude Poem

Photo by Steph Quernemoen: Pexels.com

“We’ll cut here and here and then

glide it right in,” the guy says, talking

about the new stove he’s installing.

I admire his confidence. Things

in my world rip, stick, buckle, never

glide—more like a flap, with a hiccup,

a lot of oops that don’t matter now

because somehow I stumbled my way

into love that blooms in a little house

with bird nests in the orange honeysuckle,

a gorgeous surprise of a life with plenty

of bumps and prickly parts to balance

out the sweetness—no, to make it sweeter.

Victoria Melekian writes poetry, short fiction and, on occasion, a novella-in-flash. Her work has appeared in print and online and has been nominated for Best of the Net and the Pushcart Prize. She was a finalist for the 2024 Barry Spacks Prize and a semi-finalist for the 2024 Washington Prize. She lives with her husband in Carlsbad, California where the weather is almost always perfect. For more, visit her website https://victoriamelekian.com