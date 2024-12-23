Another Gratitude Poem

“We’ll cut here and here and then
glide it right in,” the guy says, talking
about the new stove he’s installing.
I admire his confidence. Things
in my world rip, stick, buckle, never
glide—more like a flap, with a hiccup,
a lot of oops that don’t matter now
because somehow I stumbled my way
into love that blooms in a little house
with bird nests in the orange honeysuckle,
a gorgeous surprise of a life with plenty
of bumps and prickly parts to balance
out the sweetness—no, to make it sweeter.
Victoria Melekian writes poetry, short fiction and, on occasion, a novella-in-flash. Her work has appeared in print and online and has been nominated for Best of the Net and the Pushcart Prize. She was a finalist for the 2024 Barry Spacks Prize and a semi-finalist for the 2024 Washington Prize. She lives with her husband in Carlsbad, California where the weather is almost always perfect. For more, visit her website https://victoriamelekian.com