Photo by Ruvim: Pexels.com

Like almost every late June night

in Louisiana, this one’s filled

with a sky thick with sweat,

and my legs churn as I chase

after the little fliers that carry

blinking lanterns in their butts.



The open mouth of my Mason jar

has high hopes of catching lights.

I see a silhouette that looks like mother

standing inside the screen door motioning

me to come. But I am in a dream, floating

in a dark universe surrounded by swarms



of stars. I don't know about the truck

or the highway or the wreck. I only

know one star has landed in my palm

and won't fly off, and I'm mesmerized

by its glow on my lifeline.

W. Barrett Munn is a graduate of The Institute of Children's

Literature where he studied writing under Larry Callen. His adult

poetry has appeared in Awakenings Review, San Antonio Review,

Copperfield Review Quarterly, Sequoia Speaks, Kairos Literary,

Book of Matches and many others.