Untitled (Chispitas), 7” x 7”, acrylic and gouache on canvas, 2021, Andrea Muñoz Martinez



the red brick human honeycombs

lined the stick ball stadium — the hide and go seek —

the street — the first kiss by a centipede of cars —

the waiting — the looking — and yearning

for the welcome turn at the end of block —

then the stick ball play — and the hide — and the tag



then the fireflies in all the windowed cells bloomed a forest fire wave

then the day became foreshortened for the waiting and the hanging

and the never-came festooned the glittering disappointment of the night

German Dario resides in Tempe, Arizona with his wife, two sons, three dogs, a guinea pig, many plants, and sometimes a fish. Recently, his work has appeared in Remington Review, Opossum, Gargoyle Magazine, Anacua Literary Arts Journal, Gyroscope Review, and San Pedro River Review.









