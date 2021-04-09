Skip to main content
Poetry
Published on May 09, 2021

hanging

“the waiting — the looking — and yearning”

by German Dario
Published onMay 09, 2021
Untitled (Chispitas), 7” x 7”, acrylic and gouache on canvas, 2021, Andrea Muñoz Martinez


the red brick human honeycombs 

lined the stick ball stadium — the hide and go seek — 

the street — the first kiss by a centipede of cars — 

the waiting — the looking — and yearning 

for the welcome turn at the end of block —

then the stick ball play — and the hide — and the tag

then the fireflies in all the windowed cells bloomed a forest fire wave

then the day became foreshortened for the waiting and the hanging 

and the never-came festooned the glittering disappointment of the night

German Dario resides in Tempe, Arizona with his wife, two sons, three dogs, a guinea pig, many plants, and sometimes a fish. Recently, his work has appeared in Remington Review, Opossum, Gargoyle Magazine, Anacua Literary Arts Journal, Gyroscope Review, and San Pedro River Review.




License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
