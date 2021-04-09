the red brick human honeycombs
lined the stick ball stadium — the hide and go seek —
the street — the first kiss by a centipede of cars —
the waiting — the looking — and yearning
for the welcome turn at the end of block —
then the stick ball play — and the hide — and the tag
then the fireflies in all the windowed cells bloomed a forest fire wave
then the day became foreshortened for the waiting and the hanging
and the never-came festooned the glittering disappointment of the night
German Dario resides in Tempe, Arizona with his wife, two sons, three dogs, a guinea pig, many plants, and sometimes a fish. Recently, his work has appeared in Remington Review, Opossum, Gargoyle Magazine, Anacua Literary Arts Journal, Gyroscope Review, and San Pedro River Review.