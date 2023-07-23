Photo by John-Mark Smith: Pexels.com

There is no moon and back for us, there is just a love that is

indeed, us carved out like initials and it is ample, cherishable,

enough. Tell me there is something like a venerable smoke

between us inheriting our existence with its thick fog-like

mesh, and we will never really part, vapor offerings as we are.

When you write this letter, pen it like the stab of a needle, a

hand stitched tattoo with an ink too potent to fade over time

or stretch the seams to the overly barbaric. Be hungry enough

to taste me in your hand muscles bending, stained with slow

and together memory. Tell me this letter isn’t a gift ingrained

in your sarcasm. That this is the actual you kneeling at my

bedpost declaring, baffled by your own frenzy. That such

untidy and corny love sonnets tumble like the formation of

mountain out of you and onto the begotten grove of me.

That within the sloping and curving there we are, feral,

tender, a newness entwined.

Amanda is a mother, poet and teacher originally from San Antonio. She draws strength and creativity from her Mexican American roots, and from her husband and three daughters. Her poetry and essays have been published by The Latino Book Review, The Front Porch Review, Calyx, Anti-Heroin Chic and The San Antonio Review, among others. She dreams of being a full time writer and storyteller.